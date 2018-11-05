Air New Zealand has released its latest safety video throwing back to the '90s with a cast of hundreds of local performers ranging from the Mosgiel Brass Band to transgender rapper Randa.

The music video has gone live in planes from this morning and Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison adds his comedic touch to it.

The clip, "It's Kiwi Safety" also features Auckland hip-hop artist Kings and singer Theia.

The music adapts two songs, Run DMC's It's Tricky and In the Neighbourhood by Sisters Underground.

Along the way in the three-minute clip for planes, performers get to spread the safety message.

Among others in the video are pilots on BMX bikes and ground staff twerking in locations around New Zealand.

The video was shot in about nine days from Auckland to Dunedin and filming was also done in Hokitika, Balclutha and Naseby in Central Otago where about 300 people descended on the small town.

It's the 18th of the airline's safety videos which started in 2009.