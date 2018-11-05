JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air jet in Indonesia (all times local):

5 p.m.

The head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, Soerjanto Tjahjono, says the "black box" data recorder from the crashed Lion Air jet shows its last four flights all had an airspeed indicator problem.

Tjahjono and investigator Nurcahyo Utomo told a news conference that the problem was similar on each of the four flights, including the fatal flight on Oct. 29 that killed all 189 people on board.

The stunning revelation on Monday comes after angry relatives confronted the airline's co-founder at a meeting organized by Indonesian officials.

At the meeting, Tjahjono said information downloaded from the flight data recorder is consistent with reports the plane's speed and altitude were erratic. Searchers are still trying to locate the cockpit voice recorder.