Players in the burgeoning sheep milk business are investing $50 million in a new plant in Hamilton in preparation for an expected doubling of the industry within three years.

Four companies have formed new company Melody Dairies to jointly finance and build a second spray dryer at the Waikato Innovation Park, with building to start by the end of the year.

The plant is expected to deliver $129 million in export returns a year, said Waikato Innovation Park chief executive Stuart Gordon.

The investors are Nu-Mega Ingredients, owned by Australian company ASX-listed Clover Corporation (35 per cent), Landcorp Farming (35 per cent), Dairy Nutraceuticals (20 per cent) and Food Waikato (10 per cent).

Clover Corporation chief executive Peter Davey said the investment will help his company meet fast-growing demand for its infant formula and functional food markets.



For Landcorp, the investment helps implement its Pamu Farms of New Zealand brand strategy, particularly its joint venture with the Spring Sheep Milk company, said Gordon.

Spring Sheep Milk is a boutique nutrition company which exports high-value branded food products made from sheep milk.

New Zealand-based Dairy Nutraceuticals, established in 2016, had recently built a blending and packing plant in Auckland, said Gordon.

Food Waikato's spray dryer at the Waikato Innovation Park opened in 2012. The open access development plant produced $51m in export returns this year.

Clover Corporation had been a customer since 2014.

The existing dryer is running at capacity, operating for 300 days this year, Gordon said. It would continue to be available to companies developing new businesses and products.

The commercial and export appeal of sheep milk products is being driven by evidence of the emerging industry's lower environmental impact than bovine dairying and that sheep milk is more easily digested than cow milk, Gordon said.

It also tasted good, he said.

The new dryer will be designed and built by Waikato Innovation Park tenant Tetra Pak and would be operating by December next year.

It is expected to create up to 35 jobs.