You might think your resume is impressive — but you've probably got nothing on this little boy.

The five-year-old, identified only as "Chen", became a viral sensation on Chinese social media earlier this week after his ridiculously boastful CV was shared online.

It sparked an outpouring of disbelief and mockery thanks to claims the boy had already read 10,000 books in both Chinese and English — proving his "rich and varied experience".

The resume also boasted of the kindergartener's "independent personality" and "wide variety of hobbies".

A world map showing global locations he had visited was included, along with a timetable of his weekly studies and activities and photos of his completed homework, written in English and Cantonese.

His parents' qualifications are also listed, with the document explaining they are both graduates of Shanghai's prestigious Fudan University and are now executives at Ford Motors and Bain & Company in the city.

The child's top personality traits include being "creative, confident, curious, courageous, persevering, strong, kind and loving".

Some of the boy's achievements include not crying after vaccinations, and getting back up immediately when he falls over — something he has done since he was a six-month-old infant, apparently.

The boy, who lives in Shanghai and attends an elite kindergarten, is also described as being "strong willed" and able to handle defeat.

"If I get told off, I can quickly adjust my mood and actively dedicate myself to my studies," the resume states.

According to the South China Morning Post, screenshots of the resume were shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo earlier this week by user Kai Ba, where it received tens of thousands of shares and scornful comments.

"It seems that I can't achieve more than this child in my lifetime," one Weibo user posted, according to the publication, while another wrote: "This is more elaborate than my college admission essay".

While you might be tempted to roll your eyes and have a laugh at the family's expense, some claim the resume is a sad reflection of the intense pressure many Chinese children are under when it comes to their academic and future careers.

The South China Morning Post also explained so-called "tiger parents" were now embracing the resumes-for-kids trend in droves in response to increasing competition for kindergarten places at top schools.

"Tiger parenting" refers to a strict parenting style that pushes children into high levels of academic achievement.

In April a similar case also went viral after a six-year-old girl's resume claimed she had learned to speak at just three months, swim at age three and program computers at five.

And it's not just parents who have embraced the trend — according to the Post, a number of graphic design companies are now offering child resume templates for sale.

However, the publication also reported schools have now been banned from accepting child CVs in Shanghai.