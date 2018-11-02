BEIJING (AP) — China's foreign ministry says a phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, about trade and other issues was "extremely positive."

The ministry said Friday the two leaders agreed to "strengthen economic exchanges" but gave no indication whether they made any progress on settling an escalating tariff war over Beijing's technology policy.

Trump said earlier on Twitter that he and Xi had a "very good" conversation.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said, "I agree, this phone conversation was an extremely positive phone conversation."