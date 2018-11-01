Real estate agency Ray White has apologised after facing backlash over a newsletter in which it mocked tenants' reasons for not paying rent.

The Investor Gate newsletter, distributed by the Warkworth arm of the firm, featured a segment titled 'the funniest things tenants say about not paying rent'.

Among many others, the letter featured the following complaints:

• "My WINZ payment didn't come through"

• "My aunt/grandmother just died and I had to pay funeral costs."

• "I paid the rent. The problem must be your end."

&bull "You asking me to pay my rent all the time is harassment."

• "But, I just paid two weeks' rent two weeks ago."

Following backlash, Ray White issued an apology through a PR firm.

In the statement Ray White apologised unreservedly, saying the firm had syndicated the content from an independent Australasian property newsletter.

The firm admitted that it was in "poor taste" and said that it did not align with the companies values or views.

"Ray White Warkworth will be making every effort to remove copies of the current issue from circulation," the statement said.

The company also said that it hosts regular Rent Event series to better educate both landlords and tenants on the issues in the rental market.

"Ray White New Zealand's goal is to ensure all customers are on an equal footing."

This comes at a time of robust debate on the issue of renter protection in New Zealand.

Last week, a prominent landlord expressed concerns that the Government was looking to introduce a tenants-for-life regime.

Andrew King, executive officer of the NZ Property Investors Federation, said proposals were being floated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development alluded to open-ended tenancies which would restrict landlords' rights.

The change would mean renters could not be removed when places are sold and that they would have the right of renewal in their favour.

‌

If introduced, the model wouldn't be unique to New Zealand. German tenants already enjoy strong rental security, with indefinite tenancy agreements that only allow for eviction under certain conditions.

This increased security means that leasing tenures in Germany are 11 years on average, compared to only 2.5 years in England or about 12 months in New Zealand (between 2010 and 2017).