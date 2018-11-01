A security breach has left the data of Radisson Rewards members - included in New Zealand - exposed to hackers.

The international hotel chain said a small percentage of members were impacted by the breach.

An investigation into the incident determined information accessed included member names, address, email address, and in some case, company name, phone number, Rewards member number and frequent flyer numbers.

The company said the data security breach did not comprise any credit card or password information.

Radisson said once the issue was identified it immediately revoked access to the unauthorised person(s) and impacted member accounts were secured.

Radisson warned affected members that while the ongoing risk to their rewards account was low, they should still monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.

Affected members were advised in an email today.

The company said they take incidents of this nature very seriously and is conducting an ongoing extensive investigation to help prevent further data privacy breaches.

The Herald has contacted Radisson for comment.