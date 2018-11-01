Air New Zealand's latest long-haul service's is en-route to Taipei.

The inaugural flight between Auckland and the Taiwanese capital departed around midday.

The 2.3-year-old Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to land in Taipei around 5.45pm local time (10.45pm NZT).

The airline had planned to fly up to five times a week but aircraft shortages as a result of Rolls Royce engine issues had forced it to scale back to three times a week.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace, who is travelling on the inaugural flight, said the Auckland–Taipei service marked the start of a busy few months for the airline, including the launch of its Chicago service.

"We're excited to offer our customers a direct link between New Zealand and Taipei. Demand for the three day a week service has been strong, particularly around the Chinese New Year period," he said.

About 42,000 visitors a year from Taiwan came to New Zealand and the airline expected it would grow further.

More Kiwis were expected to fly to Taipei, renowned for its food scene, lively night markets, traditional temples and shopping streets.

The direct Auckland–Taipei service departs Auckland on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Taiwan's China Airlines flies the route but via Sydney.

The new service to Chicago starts on November 30 and will be the airline's longest route, taking about 15 hours northbound and 16 hours southbound.

The airline is understood to have just finalised a deal with its flight attendants who will crew the ultra-long haul route.

Wallace said it will launch two new services across the Tasman next month – between Queenstown and Brisbane, and Wellington and Brisbane.

The airline is stepping up transtasman flying after ending its joint venture with Virgin Australia last weekend.

But because of Dreamliner engine issues the airline will stop flying to Vietnam next winter.