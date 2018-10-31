Tauranga City Council has now settled with Bella Vista homeowners eight months after an urgent evacuation of their properties.

In a statement released today, the council said it had reached a settlement by negotiation, whereby the council has agreed to take ownership of the properties.

The terms of the settlement are confidential but the parties have worked constructively in reaching this resolution that enables the owners to move on from Bella Vista, the statement said.

Homeowners expressed great relief but reiterated that they could not speak about the particulars of the agreement.

One homeowner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "We're f**king relieved it's over and done.

"It's just been hell. It's going to be good to move on."

Seeking a new home was now the next step for many, the homeowner said.

On October 11, Tauranga City Council announced it would investigate its building inspection team to provide answers, "warts and all".

In that article, Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said the council wanted to learn from the investigation to ensure the Bella Vista saga would not happen again, he said.

"We are facing up to it. I want to know exactly what happened and hopefully, between MBIE and our own investigation, we will find it."

The council was already facing one lawsuit and the threat of another from homeowners who have rejected the initial offer to buy their homes at cost.

Previous offers from the council to homeowners were rejected.

The unravelling of the Bella Vista story

- November 30, 2017: Bella Vista Homes went into voluntary liquidation, leaving behind unfinished houses and millions of dollars in outstanding debts to creditors.

- March 9, 2018: Tauranga City Council orders emergency evacuation of 21 Bella Vista houses at The Lakes.

- June 6, 2018: Tauranga councillors voted in principle to buy the 21 homes.

- July 26, 2018: The council makes an offer, which is rejected.

- August 1, 2018: A group of 19 Bella Vista homeowners file legal proceedings against the council.

- August 17, 2018: The council files charges in court against parties involved in the failed Bella Vista Homes development at The Lakes.

- September 3, 2018: The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment announces its investigation into the failed Bella Vista Homes development.

- October 10, 2018: The council announces its own investigation.

- November 1, 2018: The council settles with homeowners