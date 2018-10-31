Strong lending growth has helped the Bank of New Zealand boost its profit by nearly 10 per cent to $1.029 billion.

The Australian owned bank announced a 9.8 per cent boost to its bottom line while its operating revenue also grew 6.2 per cent to $2.505b for the year to September 30.

Cash earnings for the New Zealand segment rose 6.7 per cent to $1.004b

BNZ chief executive Angela Mentis, reporting her first full year result in charge of the New Zealand arm, said strong lending growth to businesses and homeowners, combined with growth in customer deposits was behind the result.

"BNZ has been supporting the ambitions of our business customers to invest in their enterprises with $8.3 billion in new lending in FY18 [financial year 2018].

"In the past year we also helped more than 14,000 New Zealanders realise their home ownership goals. Supporting our customers and their communities is at the very centre of who we are at BNZ."

BNZ grew its loans and advances by 4.7 per cent to $83.1b with home lending up 6.4 per cent to $39.8b and business lending increasing by 2.7 per cent to $41.5b.

Its deposit book also grew by 6.2 per cent to $58.5b. Lower funding costs helped the bank boost its net interest margin by 9 basis points to 2.27 per cent compared to the prior year.

But its credit impairments also rose 7 per cent to $76 million and the bank's operating expenses increased 7.3 per cent to $946m, driven by investment in digital and

technology.

In announcing the results Mentis also named the bank's priorities for the year ahead including a focus on lending to the regions by making $10b available to lend to businesses outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch over the next five years.

"It's important we support New Zealand businesses wherever they are based," Mentis said.

"With $10 billion available for lending over the next five years, we'll back business owners outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to help create meaningful jobs and opportunities in their towns and communities."

The bank also laid out plans to negate criticism of the industry for pulling out of the regions by shutting branches.

Mentis said it was trialling a range of initiatives aimed at finding new ways to deliver personalised banking to more customers across New Zealand, especially in the provinces.

"While we trial these initiatives over the next year, there'll be no changes to our branch

network," she said.

The bank was about to commission its first mobile branch which was expected to be on the road early in 2019.

Mentis also moved to front foot the regulator's bank conduct and culture report which is due out on Monday.

She said the BNZ had been working closely with the Financial Markets Authority and Reserve Bank of New Zealand to support their review.

"BNZ's already making positive changes as we identify opportunities to improve the way we work and quickly fix issues where they are identified.'

The bank had already removed sales targets for staff in key customer roles in branches and call centres.

BNZ parent National Australia Bank had a net profit after tax of A$5.55b up 5.1 per cent on the prior year.

But its cash earnings of A$5.7b were down 14 per cent.