CHICAGO (AP) — An anesthetic also used as the club drug, Special K, is finding new life as unapproved treatment for severe depression.

Clinics have opened around the U.S. promising nearly instant relief with ketamine.

Many experts are hopeful because ketamine seems to work much faster than conventional drugs for some patients. But some fear it's being overhyped.

Patients are paying thousands of dollars for treatment often not covered by health insurance. Because ketamine's effects wear off, many seek multiple treatments, with uncertainty about long-term benefits and risks.

Advertisement

Ongoing research aims to find answers. With many patients not helped by conventional antidepressants, doctors agree new treatment is needed.