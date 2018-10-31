New Zealand Post chairwoman Jane Taylor has resigned, Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced.



"Jane has decided to resign from the NZ Post board, and I have accepted her resignation," Robertson said in a brief statement.



"We'd like to thank Jane for her significant work in setting up NZ Post's strategy, and guiding the organisation through a significant period of change," he said.



Current deputy chairwoman Jackie Lloyd had been appointed acting chairwoman.

Taylor, a professional director and a trained barrister, resigned two years to the day she took over as chair of NZ Post from Sir Michael Cullen, after being appointed to the board by the National government in August 2016.

According to her NZ Post profile, Taylor is chairwoman of Landcare Research and Predator Free 2050, deputy chairwoman of Radio New Zealand and a director of Silver Fern Farms, Kiwibank and OTPP New Zealand Forest Investments.

Stuff reported two weeks ago that Robertson was aware of Taylor's intention to resign following rumours of unhappiness on the NZ Post board.

Associate State Owned Enterprises Minister Shane Jones said at the time that he had received a report on the issue from the board earlier this month.