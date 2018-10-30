Boeing 737-Max 8 planes like that which crashed near Jakarta are due to begin services in New Zealand with one airline in December.

Fiji Airways will use the new planes on the Nadi-Wellington service.

The aircraft type is now the subject of inspections in Indonesia following Monday's crash which killed all 189 people on board.

The cause of the Lion Air crash isn't known but overnight Indonesia's transport ministry ordered checks on all Max 8 planes, while stopping short of grounding them.

The crashed plane was only delivered in August but passengers on the plane day before the fatal flight reported problems with the plane.

The airline said technical issues had been resolved before Monday's flight which crashed soon after take-off.

The re-engined, efficient 737-Max planes is Boeing's fastest selling aircraft, building on the success of earlier models of the plane which first flew in 1967.

So far, the 737 Max has attracted more than 100 customers and nearly 4700 orders.

Lion Air said it would meet a Boeing team today.

"We have many questions for them. This was a new plane," Lion Air director Daniel Putut told reporters.

Boeing Max planes have been a fast seller for the plane maker. Photo / Supplied

Boeing has said it is providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident

The pilot asked to return to Jakarta just before the plane suddenly dived into the sea.

Wellington Airport earlier this year said its passengers would be the first in this country to experience Fiji Airways' new Max 8 aircraft when it launches services from December.

The new aircraft will be more fuel efficient, have modern cabin interiors and amenities including seatback inflight entertainment and leather seats, larger overhead luggage storage and reduced cabin noise.

Virgin Australia is also buying Max 8s and larger Max 10s and could fly them across the Tasman when they join its fleet from late next year.

Virgin has ordered 30 Max 8s and 30 Max 8s.

Air New Zealand used Boeing 737s for 47 years until 2015 as its single-aisle workhorse but has now converted to Airbus A320s for its domestic and short-haul international operations.