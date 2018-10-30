WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has warned that if Democrats regain political power in the midterm elections, the U.S. economy would essentially implode.

Democrats, he insists, would push tax hikes and environmental restrictions that stifle growth. Undocumented immigrants would steal jobs and unleash a crime wave that would halt commerce. Health insurance would devolve into a socialist program offering shoddy care at unsustainable cost.

"At stake in this election," Trump declared at a rally in Houston, "is whether we continue the extraordinary prosperity that we've all achieved or whether we let the radical Democrat mob take a giant wrecking ball and destroy our country and our economy."

Almost no private economist agrees with Trump's portrait of a financial apocalypse.

If Democrats win the House, their priorities wouldn't likely much alter the economy.