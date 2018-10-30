QT has announced its newest New Zealand hotel for Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

QT Auckland, which is expected to open in early 2020, will feature over 150 rooms, several conferencing and event spaces, and a new QT signature dining concept bar.

Known for its luxury and quirky flair, the hotel chain's third New Zealand property will be converted from an existing building at 4 Viaduct Harbour.

Australian company Event Hospitality & Entertainment (EVENT), which operates cinemas, hotels and resorts on both sides of the Tasman, has entered into a management agreement with property owners Russell Property Group and Lockwood Property Group for QT Auckland.

Advertisement

The QT Auckland Hotel. Photo/Supplied.

Jane Hastings, EVENT chief executive, said Auckland is a key city that has been a missing piece in the QT footprint and they were excited to be involved.

"We are excited to have secured a management contract for a QT hotel in Auckland, a key city that has been a missing piece of the QT footprint," Hastings said.

"Our partnership with Russell Property Group and Lockwood Property Group, together with our talented team of QT creatives, will ensure a QT Auckland experience that will carve a place of its own in the fabric of the city."

Interior designer Nic Graham will be at the creative helm of QT Auckland, while works will be completed by Dominion Constructors Limited.

Brett Russell, director of Russell Property Group, said he believed QT Auckland will become a destination favourite for both travellers and locals alike.

The bar area at QT Wellington. Photo / Grant Bradley

"The decision to convert 4 Viaduct Harbour Avenue to a hotel was an easy one; the strategic harbourside location combined with the unique footprint of the existing building makes this one of the best conversion opportunities available," Russell said.

"Partnering with EVENT to provide Auckland with its first QT Hotel is very exciting. We are sure this vibrant upscale brand will become a destination favourite for both travellers and locals alike."

QT has New Zealand properties in Wellington and Queenstown, as well as seven in Australia.