Kiwis who love decent holidays, without using too much leave, this hack is for you.

A hack posted on the The Hits' Facebook page shows how you can get 10 days off by using only 3 days annual leave in 2019.

This is perfect for the Monday to Friday workers (sorry shift workers). The break is also during the school holiday period.

Those that are keen to have an extended holiday in April 2019, here's how to do it.

Take annual leave for three days: April 23, April 24 and April 26. That leaves you with Good Friday, the weekend, Easter Monday, Anzac Day and then the following weekend. It's a revelation!

Better get in quick in and book that leave before somebody else does.