Sony has released the full list of 20 classic inbuild games for the PlayStation Classic, leaving 90s kids from around the world frothing in excitement.

In addition to the previously announced games like Tekken 3, Final Fantasy VII and Ridge Racer Type 4, the original Grand Theft Auto is back along with the popular Destruction Derby, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil Director's Cut.

The well known game Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee has made the cut along with Cool Boarders 2 and Twisted Metal.

Kiwi sporting fans will be disappointed to see the absence of Jonah Lomu Rugby and Gran Turismo, with Sony having to weigh up licensing issues and game variety in their exclusive game list of 20.

Advertisement

Other classics such as Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Tomb Raider and Tony Hawk Pro Skater series games were also excluded.

The PlayStation Classic is nearly 50 per cent smaller than the original PlayStation and will be "playable in their original format".

The console would feature all the original buttons, two cabled replica controllers, and a HDMI port - costing £89.99 ($176).

If you're struggling for Christmas present ideas, the PlayStation Classic is set to be released December 3.

PlayStation Classic full game list:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms