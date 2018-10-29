The Harry and Meghan effect has made its way to New Zealand with Trade Me searches for the royal couple up more than 200 per cent this month.

Online marketplace Trade Me has seen over 145,000 searches relating to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family since October 1.

Searches for 'Harry and Meghan' were up a staggering 265 per cent this month on September and around 100 per cent on souvenirs listed for sale during that time.

Harry and Meghan spoons, bells, mugs, masks, front cover magazines, bobbleheads and flags are some the memorabilia recently listed on the site.

The day after Kensington Palace announced the couple was expecting their first child on October 15, Trade Me experienced a spike in searches for anything related to the royal couple.

Searches for 'royal wedding' were up 37 per cent on last month and searches for 'royal antiques and collectables' were up 11 per cent.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said Kiwis seemed "a little obsessed" with the new Royal couple.

"It seems some Kiwis are eager to get their hands on a memento of the couple's visit," Silvester said.

"With big events or special moments we often see Kiwis eager to get their hands on a memento, from the death of celebrities to Royal weddings."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Totaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Robert Kitchin

Silvester said Trade Me experienced a surge of interest in Royal memorabilia in April 2011 when Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton. During that time searches for 'royal' climbed 400 per cent.

Back in 2011, a Christchurch Trade Me seller sold a 30 year-old slice of cake that was said to have been from the wedding of Princess Diana and Charles - for $380.