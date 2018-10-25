Pumpkin Patch has been sold to a new owner who plans to relaunch the Kiwi children's wear brand and reopen a network of stores.

Private equity firm Alceon Group has acquired the assets of Pumpkin Patch from Catch Group for an undisclosed amount.

Alceon executive director Richard Facioni said Pumpkin Patch complemented the group's existing retail portfolio and had a strong following in Australia and New Zealand.

"Through leveraging the resources of our EziBuy business, we are confident we can successfully relaunch and rebuild this iconic brand," Facioni said.

Advertisement

Alceon will relaunch Pumpkin Patch here through retailer EziBuy's physical stores and online website.

The company plans a full stand-alone relaunch in July next year with a chain of retail stores.

Catch Group acquired the intellectual property of Pumpkin Patch in March last year for A$2.2 million after the once-listed company went into receivership and closed down its 160 stores.

Australian-owned Alceon Group owns a string of retail businesses including SurfStitch, Noni B, EziBuy and Cheap as Chips.

Catch Group declined to comment on the sale.