Spark customers in central Auckland are complaining of problems making cellphone calls this morning.

The telco had warned of expected issues in the city - including a "possible three-day outage" - due to network maintenance.

An outage message on its website says: "Mobile customers in Auckland Central may experience a loss of Voice, Data & SMS services (between 24th October 2018 at 07:00 and 26th October 2018 at 22:00, Up to 2 days 15 hours) due to Network Maintenance."

This message appears on Spark's website.

Spark told the Herald: "The Spark website information is correct – however, it does not specify that this is a window for network maintenance – we do not expect the outage to last for that entire period.

Advertisement

"We are currently performing maintenance on some cell sites in Auckland central, so customers in the vicinity of these areas may experience some issues with their mobile service – although this should be somewhat mitigated for some customers by coverage from other cellsites nearby.

"We appreciate that this is disruptive for our customers and we apologise for the inconvenience."