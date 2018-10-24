An Auckland mum who applied for a job has been told she was overlooked for a man.

Jobseeker Jessica Barnes received a rejection letter from retailer Ecostore, saying the company had instead opted for a "physically strong" male for the casual retail role, Stuff reported.

The letter explained that because heavy lifting was required, the weekend role was better suited to a man.

Barnes said she was shocked by the explanation - and plans to take the matter to the Human Rights Commission.

"I think it's pretty offensive, rude and sexist ... I thought women were looked at better in this day and age," Barnes told Stuff.

The Human Rights Act protects Kiwis from workplace discrimination in regard to the age, gender, ethnicity or disabilities of the worker.

The act states that an advertisement cannot say that a job is suited to a certain gender and an applicant cannot be rejected her gender.

Ecostore human resources manager Sarah Fox today apologised on behalf of the company.

"Ecostore absolutely understands that this is not an appropriate or a valid reason for why anyone wouldn't be successful for a role," Fox said in a statement.

"We have taken additional steps to ensure she is fully aware of what discrimination is, not just in regard to recruitment but within the workplace. Further to this all team leaders within the company will be updated and reminded of what discrimination is and the importance of diversity."

Ecostore offers a range of environmentally friendly cleaning products. Photo / File

Fox went on to say that in addition to women accounting for 53 per cent of staff, Ecostore has also employed an ethnically diverse "mix of people from all over the world".

"We strongly believe that diversity within our company will only make us stronger. We hire the best people for the role based only on the skills and experience they can bring to the role and company."

Fox added the team had spoken to the shop manager who sent out the rejection letter and that she was "very remorseful" for her actions.