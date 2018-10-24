Z Energy has reversed Airpoints bonuses delivered over Labour Weekend after giving customers hugely inflated sums.

In an apology letter sent to customers today, Z Energy said that instead of delivering the triple points bonus, the company had in reality credited users with much larger sums.

"Usually when you fill up at Z and swipe your Airpoints card you get 1 Airpoints Dollar for every 100 litres, or part thereof," the email says from Z Energy.

"For a Triple Airpoints Dollars promotion you should receive 3 Airpoints Dollars for every 100 litres, however, over Labour Weekend we accidentally awarded more Airpoints Dollars than were earned and we're sorry for this."

One customer said that he was initially credited with a $64 Airpoints bonus before having it reversed and replaced with a bonus of 64 cents.

Z Energy described the mishap as a "genuine error", and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Z Energy customers have been able to earn Airpoints dollars since 2016, when the service station first teamed up with Air New Zealand on the programme.