The global phenomenon of "pop-up" weddings will reach Hawke's Bay this summer, with a former Napier events planner bringing the concept to the Bay.

Quick Hitch founder Tryphena Cracknell said the "fresh and fun" pop-up approach sat somewhere between the simplicity of a registry ceremony and the high-energy wedding extravaganza.

"The emphasis is on creating an intimate, relaxed event where the stress of planning is taken out, and costs kept as low as possible in order to make it an affordable option without giving up the most important aspects."

The process would see several short weddings, usually between one and two hours long, held throughout the day at one venue.

"The couple arrive with a small number of guests and are married in a ceremony they have developed alongside their marriage celebrant. This is usually followed by canapes, a glass of bubbly and cake.

"The up-front cost covers everything from the venue, with styling and live music, to a photographer to capture the special moments."

Cracknell said she decided to launch the business, after conducting marriages as a celebrant for the past 10 years.

"This is my first venture into the business side of it but I just thought there are so many amazing wedding things that are going on, it's a big industry here and I thought this would be a nice addition to the offerings."

Pop-up weddings were becoming a global phenomenon elsewhere and Quick Hitch had planned the first Hawke's Bay event for the first Saturday after Valentine's Day at the historic Duart House in Havelock North.

People interested in taking part could do so through the Quick Hitch website.

"We are so lucky in Hawke's Bay, to have a thriving, passionate community of food, wine and wedding businesses. We're looking forward to collaborating with locals like Hapī, with their delicious, organic, allergy-free food, musicians like the talented Margot Wuts, Lucy Chase Weddings with their carefully curated collection of events furniture, and Ash from Buttercream and Blooms who will bring her cake magic to the day."