New Zealand's streaming market will soon become even more cluttered as new services Sundance Now and Shudder are set to debut later this year.

AMC Networks has announced its direct-to-consumer services Sundance Now and Shudder will launch in both New Zealand and Australia, meaning more choice and more titles to get your hands on.

Sundance Now specialises in independent dramas and documentaries, and Shudder offers thrillers and horror titles.

If.com.au reports that Shudder will cost around AU$4.99 a month or AU$49.99 per year to use, while Sundance, which offers slightly more premium content, will cost around US$6.99 per month.

It is not yet known the prices for New Zealand subscribers.

Shudder and Sundance Now are set to launch in New Zealand this year.

The streaming services' expansion Downunder follows extensive subscriber growth in the US, Canada, UK and European markets.

AMC Networks executive vice-president of business development Paul Rehrig said the expansion was a reflection of "success in offering audiences exclusive and original content they can't get anywhere else along with an unparalleled user experience.

"We look forward to introducing both services into these new markets as consumer demand for our curated streaming offerings continues to grow."

It is not yet known if Sundance Now has the New Zealand and Australia rights to some of the shows it screens in the US and internationally, such as Subtext Pictures' miniseries Dead Lucky, Top of the Lake: China Girl and Cleverman.

Some of the titles which will be screened Downunder include: Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, Exeter, This Close and Cold Blooded on Sundance Now, and Satan's Slaves, Terrified, Summer of 84 and Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel on Shudder.

Kiwi actor Yoson An, cast in upcoming Disney film Mulan, stars in Dead Lucky, one of the latest shows to debut on Sundance Now.