One of New Zealand's most expensive properties on the market goes under the hammer at midday today.

Te Rere Cove, the Waiheke Island vineyard and residence developed at Church Bay by David Parkinson and wife Dee Crawford, has a six-bedroom 1800sq m home with garaging for six cars on a 13.9ha site which includes a vineyard.

The property at 205 and 205a Church Bay Rd has been valued recently at $24m and Parkinson said this week although he had received a pre-auction offer, he was determined the property be auctioned.

The place has been listed for sale for the past six years with many agents, including Graham Wall, Bayleys and Barfoot & Thompson. The home was finished only around 2011 and first put it on the market in 2012 but no one bought.

The home was designed in an early New Zealand colonial style by Waiheke architectural designer Bryce Ardern, partly inspired by Kauri Cliffs, developed by American billionaire philanthropists Julian and the late Josie Robertson.

Chattels, plant and equipment and about 1000 bottles of wine are included in the inventory of assets. The vineyard's Te Rere 2013 Motukaha Reserve Syrah has been awarded five stars.

The auction is at the site.