People around the world are panicking as the video-sharing website YouTube crashes.

Videos are not playing on the website and are showing an error message asking people to return later.

YouTube announced on Twitter it is aware of the issues and working to resolve them.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

People have already taken to Twitter to share their dismay.

You don’t realize how much YouTube you actually watch until the site goes down. pic.twitter.com/3r4d9FY4VN — FatboiDeV (@KlipschRVA) October 17, 2018

what the hell's happening to youtube — ヨンク~ (@itsyonk) October 17, 2018

A live map shows YouTube outage hotspots across the United States; the northeast is hit particularly hard. Facebook also appears to be down for users in Australia and New Zealand.

According to Down Detector, the outage appears to have started about 2.16pm.