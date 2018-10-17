People around the world are panicking as the video-sharing website YouTube crashes.
Videos are not playing on the website and are showing an error message asking people to return later.
YouTube announced on Twitter it is aware of the issues and working to resolve them.
People have already taken to Twitter to share their dismay.
A live map shows YouTube outage hotspots across the United States; the northeast is hit particularly hard. Facebook also appears to be down for users in Australia and New Zealand.
According to Down Detector, the outage appears to have started about 2.16pm.