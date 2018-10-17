Giant Chinese-headquartered phone and consumer electronics business Mi is opening its first dedicated New Zealand store, picking Sylvia Park at Mt Wellington as its flagship operation.

Xiaomi or Mi is said to be the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and one of the fastest growing mobile phone brands but it will also sell lifestyle and consumer electronics in the new Auckland outlet.

Aubrey Cheng, retail leasing manager of Kiwi Property which owns Sylvia Park, said a new 145sq m site in the southern end of the complex has been leased and will become the first dedicated retail site for the Mi range and form part of a new technology precinct.

The new store will also sell electric scooters, robot vacuum cleaners, wearable tech, home automation, appliance and lifestyle products like sunglasses, razors and homeware.

The brand is already sold in other retail outlets in New Zealand.

Eric Chang, Mi's New Zealand spokesperson, said the brand's arrival would see significantly lower prices on a range of smart devices.

Mi smartphones grew by 88 per cent last year, Chang said.

The new store is due to open early in November.