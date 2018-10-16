This is a follow-on from the first edition in an eight-week series, made possible by MYOB, discussing the future of the New Zealand workplace.

Data shows that New Zealand ranks 20th for wages and 15th for job availability among the OECD nations.

Add to this the fact that our housing affordability sits at a budget-burning 21 and it comes as little surprise that many Kiwis decide to work elsewhere.

Read more: NZ vs the world: Comparing salaries, work hours and benefits

Advertisement

The search for better salaries and better jobs has led to New Zealand boasting the second-largest diaspora in the developed world, with more than 14 per cent of us living abroad - behind only Ireland.

But is this right choice? Should New Zealanders really be heading abroad or do we have it better here than what we realise?

Answering these questions and many others are ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner and CEO of Auckland Chamber of Commerce Michael Barnett, who join journalist Tristram Clayton for a frank chat about the local workplace.