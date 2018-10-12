Star Trek actor William Shatner has opened Rocket Lab's new factory in the Auckland suburb of Mount Wellington.

The 87-year-old, who played the captain of the USS Enterprise James T. Kirk in the science fiction franchise, officially opened the facility with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and US ambassador Scott Brown were also at the launch.

The factory is a huge space - 7500 square metres (80,700 sq/ft) or four times the size of Rocket Lab's old assembly plant next to Auckland Airport.

PR being an important part of the space industry, the cramped area for a handful of guests at Rocket Lab's old Mangere office has been replaced by a roomy area where 150 guests can watch a launch - of which there will be many, if all goes to plan.

The new building includes a new Mission Control Centre, which will oversee launches from Rocket Lab's Mahia Peninsula launchpad, plus its pending new facility in the US.

Founder and chief executive Peter Beck says 16 flights are planned for next year.

By 2020, he wants a launch a week - hence the ramp up in production capacity.