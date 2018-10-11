Herald reporter Grant Bradley files his story while 37,000 feet above the South China Sea on the world's longest flight. Fortunately, there was no cattle class on this slog.

More than 2800 km travelled, 13,200 to go.

The Singapore Airlines A350-ULR we boarded early today had never had a passenger in it before. It had only done a ferry flight from Airbus in Toulouse, France to the airline's hub.

''It's been sitting on the ground waiting for you guys to get on board,'' command pilot captain S L Leong told journalists before what will become the longest commercial flight in the world - Singapore to New York.



''We want to save it for you guys, pristine condition, untouched.''

Three and a half hours into the flight it still has that new plane smell but passengers are making themselves comfy. The amenity kits have been handed out, the socks and slippers are on and the first signs of snoring's begun.

It's a full plane with 161 passengers on board - aircraft this size can carry around 300 but because of the massive distances it flies, passenger loads are limited for comfort and to carry more fuel. There are about 25 journalists from around the world - CNN's Richard Quest is on board so it's got to be an occasion.

There's no economy, just premium economy and business, where I'm enjoying the space and the prospect of stretching out.

The JAMCO-made business class seats are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration and for anyone familiar with Singapore's business cabins they're near identical to those on the Boeing 777-300 it flies to Auckland, only newer, as in brand spanking.

This is the route the first flight will take tomorrow morning. Photo / Supplied

The airline's done it nicely - doing away with overhead bins down the middle of the cabin, giving the feeling of much more space.

Inside the flight deck of the A350-ULR shortly before takeoff. Photo / Grant Bradley

So far the specially selected cabin crew have served up the first of two main meals with a choice of beef hor fun, steamed lobster dumplings in 'superior soup' and pan seared lion head snapper. The snapper was just fine.

There's a fairly formidable array of top wines, cocktails - including the inevitable Singapore Sling - and other liquor but the airline has teamed up with health resort specialists Canyon Ranch I'm conducting an experiment, avoiding alcohol on this flight.

The Agave lemonade with a hint of ginger apparently has antioxidants, anti-inflammatory benefits and boosts energy levels. So far so good.

It's an inaugural flight so there are a few more goodies - cute little bears and a pair of souvenir glasses handed out to all passengers. No pyjamas though - the airline believes most passengers don't want them.

There's a relaxed mood among those who haven't nodded off, helped by the subtle lighting palette. There are a few bumps west of the Philippines but this is a very quiet plane; you hear things like the financial big wheels talking deals.

Captain S L Leong is in command of the first A350-ULR commercial flight. Photo / Grant Bradley

The LED lighting system capable of producing over 16 million colour combinations and according to Airbus enables realistic simulations of different times of the day, such as sunrise and sunset, helping passengers to acclimatise to different time zones.

From what I've been told by an expert, there's fat chance of beating jet lag on this assignment- the body is hard-wired to adapt to one or two time zones a day. For me the total journey (including the Auckland to Singapore leg) will span 17 time zones.

We departed from Changi Airport a couple of minutes behind the scheduled departure at 11.30pm local time (4.30am NZT) after a ceremony near the gate which culminated in a mini-cabaret act by the airline's performing circle.

We're heading over the North Pacific rather than the more direct route over the North Pole to pick up jet stream tail winds between Japan and the Aleutian Islands.

Winds of 200kph were forecast to be blowing towards the United States overnight, meaning our flight would likely be closer to 17 hours 30mins than more than 18h 45m average that the airline has allowed for.

Still, the plane will burn about 127,000 litres of fuel - weighing 99 tonnes. We took off at just over 300kph with 137,000 litres on board leaving leeway for contingencies for the flight of around 16,000km.

The plane can carry a total of 165,000 litres, without the need for additional tanks but Captain Leong says he only carries what he needs to - including contingency fuel.

because the more he carries the more he burns.

He's one of four pilots who share the work on this plane. He'll be off for his first rest break soon - he reckons he pulls rank and has the first takes the first of a four- to five-hour nap. Leong says any pilot who can't get to sleep quickly doesn't do so well flying long haul. The in-joke is that if you're struggling to nod off - read a flight operations manual.

Wouldn't mind one of those myself.