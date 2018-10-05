The Kiwi dollar is at its lowest point since the start of 2016 and could fall as low as US63.5c overnight.

The dollar has fallen 2.3 per cent this week, as currency traders anticipate the US Federal Reserve to continue to hike interest rates.

The Kiwi was trading at US64.64c on Friday evening and may fall further depending on economic data coming out of the United States.

What does it mean for you?

Kiwis going on overseas holidays will find the trip more expensive as their money stretches less.

The Kiwi dollar was buying US73.85c in April and has dropped 12.5 per cent since then.

In simple terms, that means your dinner out in San Franciso or New York is 12.5 per cent more expensive than it would have been just a few months ago.

That holiday overseas is much more expensive than a few months ago. Photo / Getty.

New Zealand shoppers buying goods online sold in US dollars will also feel the pinch.

Suddenly that book from Amazon isn't quite the bargain you may have thought it was.

What does it mean for NZ?

Although a falling dollar does make importing goods more expensive, it also means that Kiwi products are more competitive internationally.

That means our exports (such as dairy) are more attractive to overseas buyers - giving our businesses who shop goods overseas a leg up.

A lower dollar also means that New Zealand is a more attractive destination for tourists who see their money stretch further than it otherwise would have. And tourism is a big deal for New Zealand and is our biggest foreign exchange earner.