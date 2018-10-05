Secret luxuries at one of New Zealand's most expensive properties have been revealed by the owner and include an outdoor bar which can be wheeled away to clear a helicopter landing pad, $40,000 shower artwork and an indoor pool with high-tech audiovisuals.

David Parkinson developed and owns Te Rere Cove on Waiheke Island's Church Bay Rd with wife Dee Crawford.

He has told of some of the luxuries at his waterfront mansion, describing them as "a few quirky facts".

Bar on wheels, soon to be moved for the chopper to land.

The Oneroa estate has just been valued at $24 million and is due to be auctioned this month.

His outdoor bar sits on a helipad on the big lawn overlooking the ocean. It's on wheels so when a helicopter lands it can be moved.

Parkinson said the shower floor in his bathroom off the master bedroom cost about $40,000.

"It was designed, manufactured and installed by my sister Catherine Parkinson, who lives in London and is a professional mosaic artist," he said.

More than 33,000 individual pieces of marble and fossils in bathroom art work.

She made the shower base in her studio in London in 15 separate sections. Each section took about a week to put together and in total there are more than 33,000 individuals pieces of marble and fossils. It was then shipped to New Zealand and took her 10 days to install.

The projector in the indoor pool room for free-to-air TV, Sky, Netflix and DVDs.

The entertainment system in the indoor pool room has a screen which automatically drops down from the bulkhead when the system is switched on. The projector is encased in a special moisture-proof casing imported from the United States and has free-to-air TV, Sky TV, Netflix or DVDs.

The wine cellar holds 1000 bottles of 750ml and 100 1500ml magnum bottles.

Its own vineyard is in front of the home and produces Te Rere Motukaha Reserve Syrah.

The 2013 vintage sells for about $75 a bottle and was given five stars by Master of Wine Bob Campbell, ranked as "big, rich and ripe with plum, raspberry, blackberry, earth, black pepper, liquorice and smoky-oak flavours".

The house wine cellar on the estate, which has its own vineyard.

Various agents have marketed the property for the past six years, so far without any success. Parkinson said there was one marketing image which he liked more than any other.

"An aerial shot which captures the location perfectly," he said.

Parkinson's favourite photo of his Waiheke property.

Parkinson said there had been extensive interest - some of it from people who thought the property had been sold when it was reported that an Overseas Investment Office application had been made to buy it.

The Weekend Herald reported last month that an overseas buyer was said to be frustrated with the cost associated with buying the home and had withdrawn their application to purchase.

A helicopter lands at the estate on the pad where the bar stood a few seconds before.

Whether someone associated with the 2021 America's Cup challenge might be interested appears a remote possibility. Real estate agent Graham Wall - who sold New Zealand's most expensive property for $39m - said he was telling syndicate members to forget about Waiheke Island.

Because of its waterfront location, much of Waiheke is zoned sensitive land, making it even harder for foreigners to buy, Wall said. He expects syndicate members to be more interested in areas like the CBD, Wynyard Quarter and Viaduct Basin, Kohimarama, Parnell, St Heliers, Devonport and Takapuna.