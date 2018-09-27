Five finalists are hoping to be named 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year tonight.

The winner of this year's top prize will represent New Zealand at EY's World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition in Monaco next June.

The winner will be announced at 10:30pm.

This year's category winners and those in the running for the top award are:

Advertisement

• Elizabeth Barbalich of skincare business Antipodes, who won the products category.

• Straker Translations' Grant and Merryn Straker, who were awarded prize in the master category.

• Toy maker Zuru's Nick Mowbray, who beat the rest of the pack in the young entrepreneur section of the awards.

• Chin Abeywickrama of technology-based freight logistics business Netlogix, who was declared the winner of the services category.

• Aaron McDonald, or Centrality Investments, won the technology and emerging Industries category.