The Reserve Bank has opted to keep its official cash rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent, in line with market expectations.

The RBNZ said its outlook for the economy was little changed.

Earlier this morning, the US Federal Reserve increased its federal funds rate to a range of 2.0 to 2.25 per cent.

This is the third time this year the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and indicated that further hikes are likely well into 2019.

The RBNZ maintained its view that the next move in the official cash rate (OCR) could be or down, but that monetary policy needed to remain supportive.

"We expect to keep the OCR at this level through 2019 and into 2020," the bank said in a statement.

"Employment is around its sustainable level and consumer price inflation remains below the 2 per cent mid-point of our target, necessitating continued supportive monetary policy," Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said.

Orr said the outlook for the OCR assumed the pace of growth will pick up over the coming year, assisting inflation to return to the target mid-point of its 1 to 3 per cent annual range.

"Our projection for the New Zealand economy, as detailed in the August Monetary Policy Statement, is little changed," he said.

"While GDP growth in the June quarter was stronger than we had anticipated, downside risks to the growth outlook remain," he said.

Data from Stats NZ this month showed that the economy grew by 1.0 per cent in the June quarter, higher than market expectations of 0.8 per cent and double the central bank's own forecast for that quarter.

The Reserve Bank said robust global economic growth and a lower New Zealand dollar exchange rate was expected to support demand for New Zealand's exports.

"Global inflationary pressure is expected to rise, but remain modest. Trade tensions remain in some major economies, increasing the risk that ongoing increases in trade barriers could undermine global growth. Domestically, ongoing spending and investment, by both households and government, is expected to support growth," Orr said.

There were early signs of core inflation rising towards the mid-point of the bank's target range.

"Higher fuel prices are likely to boost inflation in the near term, but we will look through this volatility as appropriate. Consumer price inflation is expected to gradually rise to our 2 per cent annual target as capacity pressures bite," Orr said.

"We will keep the OCR at an expansionary level for a considerable period to contribute to maximising sustainable employment, and maintaining low and stable inflation," he said.