Motorists are sure to feel the sting of petrol prices today as regular petrol creeps over $2.40 in some areas.

According to PriceWatch, many fuel stations across the South Island are charging above $2.40 for 91 petrol and the same pinch can be seen at a station in the capital.

In Auckland, the price remains about $2.25 for 91.

A regional fuel tax was introduced on July 1 and generated $13.2 million in its first month of operation – that was $700,000 more than initial estimates.

The price of diesel has soared to $1.809 in some South Island locations.

Next month a 3.5c a litre excise tax will be added nationwide.

Earlier this month the Herald spoke to motor industry representatives who said high fuel prices were pushing Kiwis into smaller cars creating waiting lists for sought-after models.

A Volkswagen floor salesperson told the Herald demand for the VW Polo had been so high recently that buyers face waiting until November to get their preferred colour as petrol price rises begin to bite.

This matches up with data from Motor Industry Association (MIA), which shows that VW Polo sales have doubled in three of the past four months.

MIA chief executive David Crawford said that while there has been the odd month of Polo sales exceeding 60 vehicles, dating back to 2015, there has been a clear spike in demand for the vehicle under current market conditions.

VW chief executive Tom Ruddenklau confirmed that there was currently a waiting period of around three or four weeks for a VW Polo.

He said vehicle orders were made well in advance and that it's sometimes difficult to anticipate how the market might change over a 12-month period.

He puts the high level of demand down to the Polo's fuel efficiency, and the fact that it is relatively spacious for a hatchback.

The VW Polo is often listed alongside its category competitors the Honda Jazz, Suzuki Swift, and Toyota Yaris as one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines on the road in New Zealand.