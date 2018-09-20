Around 6000 The Warehouse Group team members will receive a bonus or incentive payout despite a challenging year for the retail company.

The bonus will be issued to waged staff, senior leaders and offshore team members including some in India and China - in recognition of "work put in to achieve the result and the progress made this year".

A spokeswoman for the group said the amount would vary by individual depending on the contract or scheme they are on.

New Zealand's largest retailer made $59 million in adjusted net profit in the year to July 29, down 13.4 per cent from $68.2m the year before.

The decrease in earnings included a $25.6m write-down in the value of Torpedo7.

It posted a net profit of $22.9m, an increase of 12 per cent.

Sales revenue at The Warehouse dropped 2.5 per cent to $1.7 billion which the company attributes to the change in its pricing model to everyday low pricing, and its operating margin reduced 0.6 per cent.

The Warehouse chairwoman Joan Withers said the group delivered an encouraging result despite a challenging year.

"We began a transformation programme to accelerate our strategy, made a major change to our operations with the move to EDLP in the core The Warehouse business, and continued to integrate our businesses across the Group.

"Given the significance of these changes, our result ahead of guidance is pleasing."

Noel Leeming had a solid year with annual revenue growth up 8.6 per cent to $880m. Operating profit increased by 61.8 per cent from the previous year to $31.2m.

Warehouse Stationery had a weak year, revenue dropped 5.2 per cent. It experienced a decrease in operating profit from $15.7m to $10.6m.

Torpedo7 revenue increased 3.6 per cent in the 12 months to July 29 to $163.4 million, a loss of $1.4m.

Group online sales in New Zealand increased by 6.6 per cent to $221.1m.

The Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston said Noel Leeming's trading performance was a highlight of the year.

"Noel Leeming had a standout year and continued to benefit from execution of consistent strategies and the expertise offered through the assisted sales and service model, delivering annual revenue growth of 8.6 per cent to $880.5m."

The Warehouse Group last month revised its guidance for adjusted net profit after tax to $58m-$59.5m, a 10 per cent increase on guidance issued in March.

As of July, the group has 93 The Warehouse stores, 74 Noel Leeming, 70 Warehouse Stationery and 14 Torpedo7 stores.

The retail company had $3 billion turnover in the previous financial year.