NZME and partner radio stations have dominated Auckland in the latest survey, with more listeners and a greater market share than rival MediaWorks.

Newstalk ZB continued its prominence as New Zealand's number one commercial radio station with Mike Hosking's show smashing the competition across the country and in Auckland. The station extended its lead in both Auckland and Wellington - and grew its audience to 513,000 nationally.

"Our lead in Auckland continues to increase and is wonderful testament to the work and passion of our broadcasters, producers and journalists," said NZME managing editor Shayne Currie.

"Mike Hosking continues to reign supreme at Breakfast, following a period of hard-hitting and agenda-setting interviews and news stories."

Advertisement

NZME's combined newsroom - which includes NewstalkZB, Radio Sport, The New Zealand Herald, Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and Whanganui Chronicle - was paying dividends, Currie said.

This was further recognised last week when The New Zealand Herald won best daily news brand in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

"Newstalk ZB, the Herald, Radio Sport and our five regional daily newspapers are a force for good in news and sport. We're continually thinking about our audiences and delivering to them the very best stories and content."

NZME - which owns ZB, ZM, The Hits, Radio Sport, Hauraki and others - and its partners added 32,000 listeners over the latest survey period.

Sarah Gandy, Sam Wallace and Toni Street host The Hits Auckland breakfast show. Photo / File

Rival MediaWorks, on the other hand, lost 30,000 listeners.

NZME chief commercial officer Matt Headland said the survey was a "game changer".

"From a commercial perspective Auckland is critical in the New Zealand market as it affords significant value. This latest commercial radio survey result for NZME and partners is very strong, particularly our audience growth and engagement with the 35-64-year-old demographic in Auckland, placing us in a great position to deliver strong advertising solutions for clients," he said.