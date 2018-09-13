More than 120 jobs are on the line at an Auckland factory as food and drink packaging company Huhtamaki proposes to shift some manufacturing to Asia.

Huhtamaki Henderson general manager, Bryan Mould, said Huhtamaki was "committed to manufacturing in New Zealand and was making clear strategic changes to secure long-term success in this market."

But the company needed to "look at off-shore options to remain competitive in the market".

It planned to continue to supply the same ''high-quality products'' with the advantage of increasing an environmentally sustainable portfolio of products.

"There has been a shift in the market's requirements and to meet these needs Huhtamaki needs to reset to offer sustainable changes for our customers and for us. We are now in the process of consulting with potentially affected staff," he said.

Asian factories would maintain its supply of paper and plastic hot and cold cups, plastic takeaway containers, and wine dividers for New Zealand customers.

Two manufacturing technologies at Henderson would continue to operate - injection moulding and folded cartons.

Huhtamaki planned to invest further in these technologies and in its staff to continue to drive growth and innovation," it said.

The company said 128 jobs would be affected by the manufacturing move, although it said it would still employ over 150 people at Henderson.

Affected workers would be offered "redeployment options", the company said.

Huhtamaki is headquartered in Finland and has been in business in New Zealand since 1939.