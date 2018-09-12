Apple unveiled a trio of new iPhones today, including its biggest and most expensive model yet.

The new devices - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR - were shown off to the public by chief executive Tim Cook at the company's Cupertino campus in California.

Apple's latest handsets feature different screen sizes and price points, in an attempt to appeal to a wide range of customers and defy a declining global smartphone market.

The world's first trillion-dollar company is seeking to widen its product's appeal amid slowing sales.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

The iPhone XS (left) and XS Max. Photo / AP

Dubbed the most advanced iPhone ever, the XS and XS Max feature stunning Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone — the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine — faster Face ID and wider stereo.

The XS Max, the priciest model, will also have a bigger battery, which Apple said would improve battery life by an hour and a half.

iPhone XS:

Screen size: 5.8-inch display

Storage: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB

Processor: A12 chip

Resolution: 2436x1125

RAM: 4GB

Colours: Space gray, silver and gold.

Pricing: $1899 (64GB), $2199 (256GB), $2599 (512GB).

Available for pre-order: Friday, September 14 with availability beginning Friday, September 21.

iPhone XS Max:

Screen size: 6.5-inch display

Storage: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB

Processor: A12 chip

Resolution: 2688x1242

RAM: 4GB

Colours: Space gray, silver and gold.

Pricing: $2099 (64GB), $2399 (256GB), $2799 (512GB).

Available for pre-order: Friday, September 14 with availability beginning Friday, September 21.

iPhone XR

The new iPhone XR is displayed at Apple headquarters. Photo / AP

The iPhone XR, the cheapest of the three, is designed to appeal to more price-conscious consumers, who have been reluctant to pay for higher-priced iPhones in recent years. It features the same design, but with a lower-resolution screen and one rear camera, instead of the dual camera designs of more expensive iPhones.

Screen size: 6.1-inch display

Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Processor: A12 chip

Resolution: 1792x828

RAM: 3GB

Colours: White, black, blue, yellow, coral and red.

Pricing: $1399 (64GB), $1499 (128GB), $1699 (256GB).

Available for pre-order: Friday, October 19 with availability beginning Friday, October 26.

Apple Watch Series 4

The new Apple Watch 4. Photo / AP

It's the first major design overhaul of the Watch since its debut more than three years ago.

Apple has made the screen bigger, pushing the glass display right to the edge, giving a 30 per cent larger display while the body of the watch is actually thinner that the series 3 Apple Watch.

Apple also has a raft of new screen displays and new hardware. It has an improved speaker and microphone and is 50 per cent louder which will help certainly when engaging with Siri.

Size: 40mm and 44mm.

Colours: Silver aluminium with white sport band, gold aluminium with pink sand sport band, space grey aluminium with black sport band, silver aluminium with seashell sport loop, gold aluminium with pink sand sport loop and space grey aluminium with black sport loop.

Pricing: $699 (40mm) and $749 (44mm).

Available for pre-order: Friday September 14 with availability beginning Friday September 21.

Here's a rundown of some of the important specs:

Even better battery life

In a feature sought after by most users, Apple says it will add an extra hour and a half battery to the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Dual SIM card slot and eSims

Apple says it will add dual SIM cards to the new iPhones. This will let users easily swap between two different mobile plans, which is common in some countries where users might travel between different network zones.

In the UK and US, this will be made up of a single SIM card tray with an additional built-in eSIM, while in China the phone will come with a specially designed dual SIM card holder.

Apple iPhone XS portrait mode

Schiller says the new iPhone can take even more detailed bokeh photos, these pictures blur the background and give more emphasis to the portrait. Schiller adds the new photos have a post-picture depth of field blurring. This means users can change the background blur of their pictures even after they have taken them.

The iPhone XS camera

The iPhone camera "is the world's most popular camera" said Apple head of hardware Phil Schiller. The iPhone XS with its neural engine can take photos and portraits in more detail than ever before.

The phone includes a 12MP dual lens camera with "smart HDR" with "zero shutter lag" thanks to its new processor, taking multiple frame shots at once, even of moving shots, to combine the pictures together to "merge them into one perfect photo".

Steps in augmented reality

Apple showed off the work of Bethesda studios, the maker of the game series Elder Scrolls, to show how powerful the iPhone XS's processor is.

Another app, HomeCourt, shows how augmented reality can be used to identify posture and movement of basketball players and track them on a court.

The final app is Galaga AR, an augmented reality game where users can play a starfighter shooting game using augmented reality.

