You've seen them slave for weeks over the Hobsonville Point properties, now the four homes featured in this The Block reality TV series are officially on the block.

Real estate agency Ray White has put the homes on the market with the listings for 21, 23, 25 and 27 Frances Bryers Rd going live this week.

The public will get the chance to have a sneak peek at the finished properties between 9am and 2pm on Sunday September 16 at the free public open homes. Serious buyers are also being encouraged to take a look through appointment-only viewings.

The houses are to be auctioned on September 30 at the Grand Millennium in Auckland at 7pm.

Amy and Stu's house at 27 Frances Bryers Rd is described in the marketing material as having a visionary study nook and reading treat and bold tasteful colour choices.

The house appeared to be the judges' favourite, celebrating the most room wins.

"Every design decision in this house feels considered, even the fabulous choice of tiles in the main bathroom exemplifies cutting-edge style and liveability."

Chlo and Em's agents' described their house, 25 Frances Bryers Rd, as being styled to designer perfection with a wonderful family zone.

The finished kitchen and dining are completed by Chlo and Em on The Block 2018.

Other highlights of the purple team's house include a powder room, skylight over the bath and the internal access garage with electric car charger.

Auckland friends Ben and Tom's house at 23 Frances Bryers Rd is described as triple-level living with the most skylights on The Block. It also has a "mind-blowing" bathroom and lots of sun shining in from the huge light well.

Ben and Tom's house renovated during The Block 2018 has a lot of light.

While 21 Frances Bryers Rd, created by Hamilton couple Claire and Agni, has a kitchen that is a busy family's dream come true as the mess can be hidden in its large butler's pantry.

Clair and Agni's house is described as having "contemporary yet classic" design elements.

"Clever, timeless design will never go out of style," the listing said.

Hobsonville Point is described as having great schooling, a commuter ferry, coastal walkway and playgrounds.

For the first time on either The Block NZ or The Block Australia, bidders can bid remotely. Gavl has partnered with the block to provide potential buyers of The Block NZ houses the opportunity to bid and watch the auctions live from wherever they are as long as they have pre-registered first.

In the past bids have been taken either in person or over the phone.