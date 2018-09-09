The Government has unveiled plans for a massive housing redevelopment in Mt Roskill of 10,000 new homes over 15 years, including 2400 Kiwibuild homes.

The houses will be linked to the planned light rail line, Housing and urban Development Minister Phil Twyford announced this afternoon.

He said the Mt Roskill Development would be over 143ha and would be similar in scale to the Mangere Development.

The plan has the potential to deliver 10,000+ warm, dry and healthy new homes for Housing New Zealand and private home owners by replacing more than 2,000 existing HNZ homes in Mt Roskill.

"Not only will this redevelopment provide families in Mt Roskill with high-quality new, homes, it'll provide the infrastructure to cope with growth and connect with the planned light rail line.

"This redevelopment will include more than 2,400 modest, affordable KiwiBuild homes for first-home buyers, around 3,000 market homes, and more than 3,000 new state homes."

Building in Roskill South had already started. Under stage one, 80 new state homes would be built, with the first ready to move into next year.

"Stage two will begin mid-2019 and will see 90 worn-out state homes replaced with around 300 new homes, including around 95 KiwiBuild homes, around 60 state houses and market homes.

"The Roskill South part of the redevelopment will be finished in the next six years, with 302 new state homes and 578 affordable market homes being built. "

Twyford acknowledged Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, local MP Michael Wood and the Puketāpapa Local Board, saying their leadership had ensured that community aspirations had helped to shape the Mt Roskill Development.

"The Mt Roskill Development is a great example of how local and central Government are working together to improve neighbourhoods throughout Auckland," Twyford said.

"The 2,400 KiwiBuild homes and thousands of affordable market homes being built will give many in the community a real shot at owning their own home.

"With access to rapid transport and new warm, dry homes for families, the redevelopment is a fantastic outcome for the Roskill community."