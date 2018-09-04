The superyacht owned by New Zealand's richest man is currently taking its maiden voyage through the Mediterranean.

The vessel, dubbed Ulysses, is currently located at the Greek Island of Zakynthos, having made the trip south from Croatia.

Graham Hart's luxury yacht Ulysses in the Italian port of Trieste. Photo / Antonio Marano

On the September 1, Croatian media reported that the 116m yacht had pulled into the port of Dubrovnik, before heading further south.

It's estimated that Hart spent roughly US$250 million ($381m) on the mega yacht, his third named Ulysses.

He parted ways with his previous vessel in late 2017, selling it for an undisclosed sum.

Hart's yacht measures 116m. Photo / Antonio Marano

Hart's previous superyacht did not make the voyage to New Zealand, and it's unclear if there are plans for his latest vessel to make the long trip from the Mediterranean.

Superyachts that do make this trip, generally do so in the Southern Hemisphere summer.

This is the third mega yacht billionaire Graham Hart has named Ulysses. Photo / Antonio Marano

Before the second Ulysses, Hart owned a more modest vessel with a length of only 57.6m and an estimated value of around $98m at the time. This vessel was subsequently renamed Grand Russalina under new ownership.

In the latest rundown of NBR's Rich List, Hart remained at the top of the pile among New Zealand's richest people.

His net worth is estimated to be in the vicinity of $14.5 billion.