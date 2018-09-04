Ports of Auckland has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges after a swimmer's body was found in the Hauraki Gulf last year.

Leslie Gelberger was found on April 21 by a passing ferry floating near Mairangi Bay.

His body was missing a leg after the husband, father and teacher had gone for a swim the day before.

In April, Maritime New Zealand laid charges in the Auckland District Court under the Health and Safety at Work Act against Ports of Auckland.

Maritime NZ alleged Gelberger was hit by a Ports of Auckland pilot boat and the Auckland Council-owned company failed to comply with a duty which exposes an individual to a risk of serious injury, serious illness or death.

Today, Ports of Auckland were due to appear in court.

It entered not guilty pleas, while the case will be called again later this year.

A Ports of Auckland staff member was also charged and has pleaded not guilty, a Ports of Auckland spokesperson said but could not comment further while the case was still before the courts.

Originally from Canada, Gelberger moved to New Zealand about three years before his death.

He was married to Laura McLeod, was the father of two boys and was a maths teacher at Westlake Girls' High School.