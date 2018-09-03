A Ports of Auckland worker who was critically hurt when a straddle truck tipped over has died.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Ferguson Wharf about in the early hours of August 27.

The man was extracted from the truck and taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The port was closed for an investigation after the incident and police said WorkSafe was investigating.

Advertisement

Ports of Auckland confirmed today that the employee had died in hospital from injuries sustained when his straddle carrier tipped over.

Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson said: "We are devastated by this news. This is a terrible time for his family and friends, and we will continue to stand alongside them and support them.

Everyone who works at Ports of Auckland has been deeply affected by this accident. We have been providing staff with support and we will continue to do everything we can to help people through this difficult time."

More than 20 workers have died on the job this year, mostly in forestry and farming industries.

The Maritime Union has been approached for comment and is expected to issue a statement today.