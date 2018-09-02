A luxury Waiheke mansion bought by a multi-millionaire property tycoon off former All Black Marc Ellis just two years ago is back on the market and could sell for up to double the price, an agent claims.

Auckland businessman Ted Manson heads of one of the country's wealthiest property development and investment businesses, Mansons TCLM.

He purchased the property in the exclusive gated Matiatia Estate in August 2016 from Marc Ellis and his ex-wife Agustina for $8.2 million.

The Matiatia Estate home has extensive views to Auckland and surrounding islands. Photo / Boulgaris Realty

Ellis, a former All Black, TV and radio personality and businessman, bought the property in 2013 for $1.65m and built the expansive home. They sold it after their marriage ended.

Asked why Manson was now selling the property, marketing agent Boulgaris Realty's Michael Boulgaris said it was now surplus to the owner's requirements.

Marc Ellis, a former All Black, TV and radio personality and businessman, bought the property in 2013 for $1.65m. Photo / Dean Purcell

Under Manson's ownership, the four bedroom, four bathroom luxury property had been redecorated with the help of well-known interior designer Jen Pack, and a helicopter pad had been built.

The gardens had also been re-landscaped to create a low maintenance, private garden. Olive trees border the southern boundary.

"It's been completely modernised inside. It's impeccable. What intrigues me is whether it will sell as a family home residence or whether it will sell as a holiday home," Boulgaris said.

"It's got all the bells and whistles... It's actually one of the nicest properties I've ever witnessed."

The home has recently been renovated with the help of interior designer Jen Pack. Photo / Boulgaris Realty

Boulgaris said the property's best features were its location, including its close proximity to the ferry terminal and views.

The impressive 367sq metre home sits on 15,102sq m of land and has extensive views over the Auckland skyline and Motutapu, Rangitoto and Rakino islands.

"It's the only property out there on the point.. it just can't be repeated."

Boulgaris said the upgrades to the property meant it could be worth "downwards of $15 million". The property has a CV of $6.9m.

"They've spent a lot of money on it."

The Manson family appeared on the 2017 NBR Rich List with a $570m fortune after an outstanding year completing and selling many big new green star-rated office buildings.

While Manson's 60th birthday party featured Lorde performing, alongside Hayley Westenra and Rhys Darby as MC.

Property developer Ted Manson (pictured) bought the property from former All Black Marc Ellis. Photo / Jason Oxenham

He was also awarded the inaugural Ernst & Young-ASB award for exceptional services to entrepreneurship at the Entrepreneur of the Year awards in 2017.

The Matiatia Estate property was the subject of a fight between Ellis and his then neighbour, jazz singer Briar Susanne Ross, who were involved in a long-running fight over earthworks for his new driveway.

Ross tore down a wall and dumped the rubble on Ellis' driveway because it ruined the shared access. She has since sold her property.

