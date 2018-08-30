The government will look at concerns raised by regional development minister Shane Jones about the big Australian-owned banks pulling out of rural New Zealand.

Jones, who has already had run-ins with Air New Zealand and The Warehouse for their treatment of regional New Zealand, hit out at the banks this morning.

He told RNZ that the Aussie banks take a "skinflint" approach to regional New Zealand.

"They export $5 billion overseas...their profits over the last 10 years have grown by 75 per cent," he said.

"I do believe with that level of profit they have an obligation to maintain an extensive level of service."

Jones said he would talk to Reserve Bank governor about whether a provision of service could be included as part of the bank's licensing.

"My office have already made contact to secure that appointment and I know that banking licenses are largely technical driven by prudential considerations."

"But in my view it is not unreasonable they be required to maintain a level of service."

A spokeswoman for finance minister Grant Roberson, whose mandate includes the Reserve Bank, said Jones had raised an issue that was important to some in rural communities.

"Minister Jones has raised an issue important to some in rural communities that we will have a look at.."

Jones' view has been back by the bank workers' union which has been vocal in criticising branch closure in recent years.

Stephen Parry, national finance sector organiser for First Union, said: "The major banks are increasingly reducing their branch network, particularly in rural areas.

"Over the last two years alone we have seen nearly 50 branch closures across ANZ, BNZ and Westpac. There has also been a trend towards reducing staffing levels and opening hours, most recently at BNZ."

Parry said the banks justified the closures on the grounds that consumers were increasingly doing their banking online and over the phone.

But its members reported that they were as busy as ever.

"In reality, many banking activities require face-to-face interaction, and many consumers are uncomfortable or unable to do their banking online."

"Meanwhile, the major banks make astronomical profits every year."

Parry said it had seen nothing to suggest that the branch network was not profitable or viable, yet the banks continued to closes branches or cut hours at the expense of frontline bank workers and consumers.

The Herald has contacted the New Zealand Bankers Association and is waiting for a response.