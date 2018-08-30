DJs, swarms of dancing employees and printed selfies were all part of fashion retailer H&M's flagship store opening in Commercial Bay this morning.

The Swedish retailer opened the doors to its 3500sq m four-storey store at 10am following a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Around 600 people were waiting for the store on the corner of Queen and Customs St to open, with some shoppers queuing up from as early as 7am.

H&M Commercial Bay is the retailer's largest New Zealand store, and the first Auckland store to showcase its homeware range.

It is the first store to open in the $1 billion Commercial Bay property development, and by some margin, with other retailers not set to open stores in the development until September next year.

Daniel Lattemann, H&M country sales manager, said he was pleased to see so many people in the flagship store, and browsing the homeware department.

"It's a super success and we are super happy that customers really want to see our home department," Lattemann said.

"It is the first time we can introduce it here in Auckland, so it's super exciting."

Devonport residents Kris Saunders and her husband, both American residents, had been waiting in line for the store to open since 7am.

A frequent H&M shopper, Saunders said she had attended a number of the retailer's store openings in the United States.

"It's different here in Auckland than it is in the States, they line up early in the States, really early, so we were kind of surprised when we got here and were number 38 and 39 [in line].

"We were anxious to see the whole store and with it being four levels, and the new home part."

H&M provided entertainment and goodie bags for people waiting for the opening with DJs playing music, the store's 120 employees performing dance routines and photographers providing photo prints outs for shoppers.

H&M country manager Hans Andersson officially opens the store to the public. Photo / Supplied

H&M country manager Hans Andersson said between 600 and 700 people had waited for the store to open but expected many more to visit thoughout the day.

"I think this store definitely will be the most frequented because there are so many people passing by here every day," Andersson said.

"I think it will be the best performing."

Andersson attends all H&M store openings around the world. The new flagship store will mean he will travel to and from New Zealand more frequently.

H&M employees perform a dance routine for the store opening. Photo / Aimee Shaw

"I've been around a long time to open many hundreds of stores but every opening is like getting a new sibling, a new child in the family, and this one is really special because it's the first flagship store in New Zealand."

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the H&M Commercial Bay store would revive shopping in downtown Auckland.

H&M Commercial Bay is the first Auckland store to stock homeware range. Photo / Supplied

"The store opening is an important step in re-engaging consumers with that corner - which has in the past been a busy and successful retail destination," Wilkinson said.

"H&M will be a traffic driver to the wider shopping and hospitality offering in Commercial Bay, once that completes, however the earlier opening of this gateway site will get people reorientated that way."