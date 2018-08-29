Nikko Asset Management has taken out the top honour – Fund Manager of the Year – at the FundSource Awards last night in Auckland.

In the night's other main awards, Milford Asset Management was awarded KiwiSaver Manager of the Year for the third consecutive year and QuayStreet Asset Management was named Boutique Manager of the Year.

Glen van Echten, Head of FundSource, said the awards highlighted the strong calibre of New Zealand fund managers.

"The annual FundSource Awards again highlighted the strong calibre of New Zealand fund managers, and the strength of our local industry," van Echten said.

"It was great to see winners and finalists from previous years well represented, demonstrating funds are delivering over the long-term, despite varying market conditions."

Darren Howlin, Chief Judge and Research IP Director and Founder, said the high level of competition demonstrates that New Zealand's funds management industry is healthy and looking better than ever.

"The FundSource Awards are open to all funds available to retail investors, and the high level of competition demonstrates that New Zealand's funds management industry is healthy and robust, and looking better than ever to meet the needs of local investors," Howlin said.

FundSource presented 14 awards in total. Funds must pass rigorous qualitative and quantitative screening as part of the selection process, before being analysed on a performance based approach. Overseas funds needed to demonstrate a strong commitment to the local market.

Full list of winners:

• Fund Manager of the Year – Nikko Asset Management

• KiwiSaver Manager of the Year – Milford Asset Management

• Boutique Manager of the Year – QuayStreet Asset Management

• Longevity Award – AMP Capital – AMP Capital NZ Short Duration Fund

• Australasian Property Sector – APN Property Group – APN AREIT

• International Property Sector – Resolution Capital – Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Hedged II

• Alternatives Sector – Castle Point Funds Management – Castle Point Ranger Fund

• New Zealand Fixed Interest Sector – Nikko Asset Management – Nikko AM Income Fund

• International Fixed Interest Sector – AMP Financial Services – AMP Capital Diversified

• New Zealand Equity Sector – Nikko Asset Management – Nikko AM Concentrated Equity

• Australia Equity Sector – Bennelong Funds Management – Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equity

• Australasian Equity Sector – Harbour Asset Management – Australasian Equity Focus Fund – Retail

• International Equity Sector – Harbour Asset Management – Harbour T.Rowe Price Global Equity Growth

• Diversified Sector – QuayStreet Asset Management