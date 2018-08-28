Former Maori Party MP and co-leader Marama Fox's consultancy company Marama Fox Consultancy Group Tapui Limited has been liquidated over a debt that was failed to be resolved.

Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston made the order to liquidate Fox's company today.

Ohnyx IT Solutions Limited filed the proceedings against her company at the High Court in Wellington early last month.

Stuff understands Ohnyx was owed more than $30,000 from Fox's company.

Advertisement

Fox was listed as the sole director of the company that was registered in Masterton and formed in October 2017.

The Herald is seeking comment from Fox.