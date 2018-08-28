NZX has been struggling with technical issues this morning, leading to a suspension of live trading since 11.15am.

Reuters sent out an alert to clients that NZX equities and indices data wasn't updating due to an issue at the exchange, affecting all vendors. The alert doesn't have an estimated time for the problem to be fixed.

NZX chief financial officer Graham Law confirmed there was a "technical difficulty" with the Nasdaq X-Stream platform.

"As a consequence, the market is currently in an enquiry state with no live trading," Law said in an emailed statement. "We are working with Nasdaq to resolve the matter."

Advertisement

The stock market operator introduced the Nasdaq platform in 2014, letting it branch into new securities trading such as derivatives and commodities. The platform has faced intermittent issues, most recently with an outage last year.

NZX is spending more time on its core market function, putting it at the heart of a strategic overhaul last year. That includes a new pricing structure set to start in October.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 9,214.02 before the glitch stopped trading on turnover of $16.5 million.